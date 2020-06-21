Delhi Health Minister's Condition Improves After Plasma Therapy

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday. (File)

The condition of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, has improved after he was given plasma therapy at a private hospital.

According to doctors, the minister no longer has fever and his oxygen levels have also seen an improvement.

"The health condition of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has improved after being administered plasma therapy. His fever has subsided and oxygen level has improved. Doctors say that he can be shifted to the general ward by tomorrow," the Office of Delhi Health Minister said, according to news agency ANI.

Mr Jain had tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, a day after he was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) in the national capital after running high-grade fever and a sudden drop in oxygen levels. He had first tested negative for the virus. His second test, however, came out positive.

The minister was then shifted to Max Hospital's Saket facility in south Delhi on Friday, where he was given plasma therapy.

Many leaders including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Home Minister Amit Shah and Lt Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal took to Twitter to wish Mr Jain good health and a speedy recovery.