Mumbai Accounts For More Than Half Of Maharashtra's Over 1 Lakh COVID Cases

Mumbai reported 1,358 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra - the worst hit in the country by the novel coronavirus - logged 3,307 fresh COVID-19 positive cases today, taking the state's tally of infections to 1,16,752. The number of deaths in the state reached 5,651 with 114 fatalities in the last 24 hours, government data said. Out of these 114 fatalities, 77 deaths were reported in capital city Mumbai itself.

Mumbai, which now accounts for more than 50 per cent of the cases in the state, has recorded a total of 61,587 cases with an addition of 1,358 infections in the last 24 hours. 3,244 patients have died in the city due to the highly contagious disease.

The number of fatalities across Maharashtra and its capital Mumbai, went up sharply on Tuesday as the records were updated with 1,328 pending cases.

Of the 1,328 pending cases-- all from March and April -- 862 were from Mumbai, the remaining 466 from across the state.

With the data reconciliation, the death rate in the state has risen to 4.84 per cent.

Meanwhile, the recovery rate in the state is at 50.68 per cent, indicating that of all the cases of COVID-19, more than half of them have recovered.

Four more policemen have died due to the coronavirus in Mumbai today. With the latest fatalities, the total number of police deaths due to COVID-19 in Maharashtra has now gone up to 45.

There are 1,033 active cases of COVID-19 among the police in the state which includes 128 officers and 905 men in the constabulary.

1,315 patients in the state have been discharged today, taking the total number of recoveries to 59,166.

India is the fourth worst coronavirus-hit country in the world. With more than 3.5 lakh cases, India trails countries like the US, Brazil and Russia.