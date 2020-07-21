Coronavirus India Live News Update: COVID-19 Cases Cross 11.18-Lakh Mark

Coronavirus Cases India: India's recovery rate is at 62.61 per cent.

Coronavirus Live Updates: India's coronavirus tally surged to 11 lakh cases on Monday morning after 40,425 new patients were registered in the last 24 hours, the country's biggest single-day jump in fresh infections, the Union Health Ministry said this morning. In the last 24 hours, 681 deaths linked to the highly contagious illness were reported, taking the COVID-19 death count to 27,497. The recovery rate stood at 62.61 per cent this morning. India is the third worst-hit country by the pandemic after the United States and Brazil.

Maharashtra continues to report the highest number of cases, followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat and West Bengal.

Meanwhile, trials for the coronavirus vaccine developed at the Oxford University will begin in India as soon as a license is procured, said the Indian firm partnering the researchers in the UK.

The vaccine AZD1222 had a favourable response in the first phase of clinical trials. It did not prompt any serious side effects and elicited antibody and T-cell immune responses, according to trial results published in The Lancet medical journal.

Here are the Updates on Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases: