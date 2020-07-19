Coronavirus India Live News Update: COVID-19 Cases Cross 10.38-Lakh Mark

Coronavirus Cases India: India's recovery rate is at 62.93 per cent.

Coronavirus Live Updates: India's coronavirus tally surged to 10.38 lakh cases on Saturday morning after 34,884 new patients were registered in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said. In the last 24 hours, 671 deaths linked to the highly contagious illness were reported, taking the COVID-19 death count to 26,273. The recovery rate stood at 62.93 per cent on Saturday morning.

With the cases surging, lockdowns are being re-imposed in several parts of the country after the easing of restrictions easing in recent weeks as officials hoped the outbreak was under control.

Maharashtra continues to report the highest number of cases, followed by Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Karnataka, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana.

India is the third country to record more than one million coronavirus cases, behind only the United States and Brazil.

Jul 19, 2020 07:44 (IST) A Doctor And His WhatsApp Groups Behind Kerala's First Plasma Bank



A doctor in Kerala's Malappuram district created a WhatsApp group in March, when the cases of highly contagious coronavirus began to spread in the country, to interact with COVID patients. Dr Shinas Babu, a nodal officer for COVID-19 in Manjeri Medical college in the district, now manages four such WhatsApp groups - a mix of those infected and those who have recovered.

Jul 19, 2020 07:37 (IST) Delhi COVID-19 Recoveries Cross 1 Lakh, 1,475 New Cases In A Day



Delhi on Saturday reported a single-day coronavirus spike of 1,475 cases which took its aggregate to 1,21,582 cases. This is the eighth consecutive day that the national capital has recorded the daily COVID-19 increase within the range of 1,000-2,000 cases. The city's total recoveries stood at 1,01,274 with 1,973 people getting cured in the last 24 hours. Delhi on Saturday reported a single-day coronavirus spike of 1,475 cases which took its aggregate to 1,21,582 cases. This is the eighth consecutive day that the national capital has recorded the daily COVID-19 increase within the range of 1,000-2,000 cases. The city's total recoveries stood at 1,01,274 with 1,973 people getting cured in the last 24 hours.