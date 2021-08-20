Coronavirus Latest News LIVE Updates: Total 3.23 Crore Covid Cases In India, Over 4.33 Lakh Deaths

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The daily test positivity rate stands at 1.94 per cent (File)

India on Thursday logged 36,401 fresh coronavirus cases, which is 3.4 per cent higher than Wednesday's numbers, taking the total tally of cases to 3,23,22,258. The death count has climbed to 4,33,049 with 530 more fatalities.

The Health Ministry said that active cases have declined to 3,64,129, the lowest in 149 days, and comprise 1.13 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March last year. A reduction of 3,286 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily test positivity rate - number of positive cases identified per 100 - stands at 1.94 per cent, less than 3 per cent for last 24 days.

Here are LIVE Updates on Coronavirus Cases:

Aug 20, 2021 06:01 (IST) Will Get COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shot, US President Biden Says

President Joe Biden said he and his wife Jill will both be getting a Covid vaccine booster shot, with the extra dose becoming available to all US adults from next month.

"We're gonna get the booster shots," he told ABC News in an interview that aired Thursday.

Noting that he and the first lady had received their original vaccine back around the start of this year, Biden said "it's past time."

With fears that the coronavirus vaccines may be wearing off and even more infectious strains like the Delta virus emerging, Biden on Wednesday announced that all American adults will be able to get a booster shot eight months after their last vaccination.