Sharad Pawar's Party Slams BJP For 'Yatras' Amid Threat Of 3rd Covid Wave

The NCP, which is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, on Friday hit out at the BJP, saying that the leaders of that party were taking out ''Jan Ashirwad'' yatras across the country with elections in mind, although there was a threat of the third wave of coronavirus pandemic.

Talking to reporters, NCP's chief spokesperson and state minister Nawab Malik said the BJP leaders should realise that people's lives were more important than elections.

Newly-inducted Union ministers Narayan Rane, Bharti Pawar, Kapil Patil, and Bhagwat Karad have embarked on ''Jan Ashirwad'' yatras in different parts of Maharashtra to reach out to people and thank them for the BJP's win in elections in the recent past.

Talking about it, Nawab Malik said although the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the World Health Organization (WHO) and several experts have appealed that crowding should be avoided to prevent the possible third wave, the BJP was doing exactly the opposite.

"Due to the BJP's programme of the yatras, there is a threat of the third wave. If COVID-19 rules are violated, cases will be filed against the organisers," he said.

The NCP leader said, "Elections will come and go, but people's lives are important. BJP leaders should realise this fact."