Coronavirus Live Updates: 2,59,551 Fresh COVID-19 Cases In India

India on Friday recorded 2,59,551 Fresh COVID-19 Cases.

India on Friday recorded new cases of coronavirus infection at over 2.59 lakh, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,60,31,991 according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The COVID-19 active caseload is 30,27,925 which now comprises 11.63 per cent of the total infections.

The recovery rate is 87.25 per cent, the data stated.

A total of 2,59,551 new infections were registered in a day, while the death count increased to 2,91,331 with 4,209 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Here are the Live Updates on India Coronavirus (Covid-19 Cases) Cases: