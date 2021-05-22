Coronavirus Live Updates: 2,59,551 Fresh COVID-19 Cases In India

India on Friday recorded new cases of coronavirus infection at over 2.59 lakh, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,60,31,991 according to the Union Health Ministry data.
The COVID-19 active caseload is 30,27,925 which now comprises 11.63 per cent of the total infections.
The recovery rate is 87.25 per cent, the data stated.
A total of 2,59,551 new infections were registered in a day, while the death count increased to 2,91,331 with 4,209 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.
120-Year-Old Kashmir Woman Takes Covid Jab; Honoured By Army Commander
A 120-year-old woman has become an inspiration for people living in rural areas of Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district after she took a lead in her remote hamlet to get vaccinated against COVID-19, prompting Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Y K Joshi to felicitate the centenarian at her home on Friday.
In an environment where vaccine hesitancy has been witnessed among sections of the public, 120-year-old Dholi Devi got herself the shot on May 17 that has been able to transform the mindset of the local population, an army officer said.
"Dholi Devi represents the voice of hope during the pandemic gloom and the entire village has now voluntarily come forward for inoculation inspired by her," he said.
Speaking to reporters, Ms Devi said she is 120-years-old and took the vaccination and faced no problem at all.
