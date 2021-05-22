Boy, 17, 'Thrashed' By Police For Violating Curfew, Dies; Cops Suspended

The home guard has also been dismissed from service, the police said.

Two police constables and a home guard in Uttar Pradesh 's Unnao district have been suspended and a case registered against them after a 17-year-old boy died on Friday after being allegedly thrashed by the cops in custody for "violating the ongoing corona curfew'' in the state. The home guard has also been dismissed from service, the police has said in a statement.

The incident took place in the Bhatpuri locality of Unnao's Bangarmau town when the boy was reportedly selling vegetables outside his house. He was allegedly picked up the cops, taken to the local police station and assaulted badly following which his condition deteriorated and he was rushed to the Community Health Centre, where he was declared dead, the boy's family alleged.

Agitated with the police action, the locals created a jam at Lucknow road crossing, demanding action against the guilty, a government job and compensation for the victim's family.

"Two constables and a home guard have been suspended with immediate effect in the matter and the entire matter will be probed," the police said in a statement.

The Uttar Pradesh government has imposed corona curfew in the state till 7 am on May 24 to curb the spread of coronavirus cases.