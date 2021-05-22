Family Of Delhi Doctor Who Died Of Covid Given Rs 1 Crore

Covid: Arvind Kejriwal said late Dr Anas was hard working and serving the people of Delhi (File)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday provided financial assistance of Rs one crore to the family of late "Corona warrior" Dr Anas Mujahid.

Mr Mujahid, a junior resident doctor at the department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology in Delhi's GTB hospital, died of COVID-19 on May 9 -- just a day after he contracted the virus.

"Late Dr Anas was hard working and serving the people of Delhi at GTB hospital since the time Corona emerged in Delhi. Many Corona warriors like Dr Anas are on the frontline helping the people of Delhi, and it is because of people like Anas that we are able to save lives and the Delhi government is able to fight the Corona pandemic," said Mr Kejriwal in a statement.

कोरोना काल में दिन-रात मेहनत कर रहे स्वास्थ्य कर्मी ही हमारे हीरो हैं, डॉ.अनस मुजाहिद GTB अस्पताल में डॉक्टर थे। कोरोना मरीज़ों का इलाज करते हुए मात्र 26 वर्ष की उम्र में शहीद हो गए



उनके परिवार का ख़्याल रखना हमारा फ़र्ज़ है, आज उनके परिवार से मिलकर ₹1 करोड़ की सहायता राशि दी। pic.twitter.com/DWOflD0bMb — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 22, 2021

"I was talking to Mujahid's father Dr Mujahidul Islam, and when I assured him of any help that he might need in the future, he said that he and his family does not need anything, his only desire is that he and his family could serve the nation. I salute his thoughts and we will stand beside them in any assistance that they shall need in the future", the chief minister added.

Dr Islam thanked the chief minister and the Delhi government for helping the family in this time of distress and said he wants his other children also to "serve the nation" the way his son Mujahid did.

"Despite my son not being amongst us, I am relieved that CM Arvind Kejriwal ji and the Delhi government have helped us in this time of distress. I thank him for helping the people of Delhi and hope that he keeps working for the people of Delhi," said the bereaved father.

Mujahid is survived by his parents, three brothers and a sister.