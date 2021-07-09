Coronavirus India Latest News LIVE Updates: Nearly 37 Crore Vaccine Doses Administered In India So Far, Says Centre

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: More than 36.08 lakh vaccine doses have been administered on Thursday, according to the 7 pm provisional report.

COVID-19 Cases in India: The ministry said 17,93,389 vaccine doses were administered as first dose (File)

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has reached nearly 37 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.

More than 36.08 lakh (36,08,940) vaccine doses have been administered on Thursday, according to the 7 pm provisional report.

The ministry said 17,93,389 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 1,71,647 vaccine doses given as second dose in the 18-44 age group on Thursday.

Cumulatively, 10,82,14,937 people in the age group of 18-44 years across states and UTs have received their first dose and a total 33,70,920 have received their second dose since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Eight states -- Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra -- have administered more than 50 lakh first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the 18-44 age group.

Jul 09, 2021 05:52 (IST)
Pfizer, BioNTech To Seek Authorization For Third Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Pfizer and BioNTech announced Thursday they would seek regulatory authorization for a third dose of their Covid-19 vaccine. Read Here
Jul 09, 2021 05:44 (IST)
Bangladesh logs 199 COVID-19 fatalities in 24 hours, daily caseload rises to 11,651

Bangladesh coronavirus situation continues to worsen as the daily caseload hit a new high again on Thursday in 24 hours with 11,651 infections and 119 COVID-19 fatalities.

As per Dhaka Tribune, the daily infection rate climbed to 31.62 per cent, the government ordered local administrations across the country to ramp up oxygen supply and increase hospital capacity.

The health authorities reported 11,651 new infections in the 24 hours to Thursday morning surpassing the previous peak of 11,525 on Tuesday. The total caseload now stands at 966,406.