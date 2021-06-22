Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: 53,256 New Cases Reported, Record 80 Lakh Vaccine Doses Administered On Monday

COVID-19 Vaccination: 80,95,314 doses were administered on Monday (File).

India administered a record over 80 lakh vaccine doses on Day 1 of the Centre's new phase of COVID-19 vaccination (which includes providing vaccines free of charge to all above 18) on Monday. According to a release, 80,95,314 doses were administered on the day.

The health ministry reported 53,256 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the lowest in 88 days, while 1,422 fatalities were also recorded in the previous 24 hours. The cumulative tally now stands at 2,99,35,221, which includes 3,88,135 deaths. The active caseload stands at 7,02,887, according to yesterday morning's update.

Here are the Live Updates on India Coronavirus (Covid-19 Cases) Cases:

Jun 22, 2021 06:53 (IST) 21 Cases Of Delta Plus Variant In Maharashtra, Says State Health Minister Rajesh Tope

Twenty-one cases of the Delta Plus Covid variant, the mutant version of the Delta variant that unleashed the devastating second wave of the pandemic, have been found in Maharashtra so far, state health minister Rajesh Tope said today.

Jun 22, 2021 06:51 (IST)

Mangalkhali Gram Panchayat under Jubrajnagar Block, North Tripura & Purna Chandigarh Gram Panchayat in Mohanbhog Block, Sepahijala are now fully vaccinated. All eligible persons are vaccinated. In days to come, we aim at vaccinating the entire State: Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb - ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2021