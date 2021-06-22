Experts Worry New Delta Plus Variant Could Trigger Third Wave

Cases of Covid Delta Plus variant have surfaced in Maharashtra, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh. (File)

The Delta plus mutation is present in nine countries including India, which has 22 cases, the government said today.

Cases of the Delta Plus variant have surfaced in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri and Jalgaon, parts of Kerala and Madhya Pradesh.

"The Centre has sent an advisory to these states about their public health response. We don't want this small number to take a bigger form," said VK Paul, the head of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration.

The Delta variant, the origin of this mutation, is in 80 countries.

Dr Paul said the Delta Plus was now in the US, UK, Portugal, Switzerland, Japan, Poland, Russia and China besides India.

"Right now it is a variant of interest, not variant of concern," he said.

The government said while the two vaccines being used in India, Serum Institute of India's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, are effective against Delta variant, it would soon give data on Delta Plus.

"We will share more information with you shortly," said Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary.