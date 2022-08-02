Coronavirus Updates: India Logs 13,734 New Covid Cases, 34 Deaths Today

COVID-19 Updates: The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.5% (Representational)

Here are the Live Updates on Covid cases in India:

Aug 02, 2022 10:24 (IST) COVID-19 UPDATE - AUGUST 2



India recorded 13,734 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours



Number of Covid deaths in the last 24 hours: 34



India's active COVID-19 caseload currently stands at 1,39,792



26,77,405 Covid vaccine doses have been administered in the last 24 hours



204.6 crore total vaccine doses (93.33 crore second dose and 9.28 crore booster dose) have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive



Active cases stand at 0.32%



Recovery rate currently at 98.49%



17,897 recoveries in the last 24 hours increases the total recoveries to 4,33,83,787



Daily positivity rate (3.34%)



Weekly positivity rate (4.79%)



87.58 crore total tests conducted so far; 4,11,102 tests conducted in the last 24 hours