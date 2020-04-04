Coronavirus India: As States Raise Caution Over PM Modi's Lights-Out Call, Centre Allays Fears

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to turn off all the lights for nine minutes on Sunday, 9 pm, and light candles to show solidarity during India's fight against coronavirus has drawn concerns from several state electricity boards.
The state boards expressed concern that sudden mass power fluctuations could lead to power surges, and have issued guidelines to prevent blackouts.
The Power Ministry, however, has allayed these fears, saying the mass lights-out will not harm electrical appliances and that lights in hospitals and other essential services will remain on.
"Some apprehensions have been expressed that this may cause instability in the grid and fluctuation in voltage which may harm the electrical appliances. These apprehensions are misplaced," the Power Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.
The government also said there is no call to switch off street lights, computers or appliances such as TV sets, fans, refrigerators and air-conditioners in the homes. "Only lights should be switched off. The lights in hospitals and all other essential services like public utilities, municipal services, offices, police stations, manufacturing facilities, etc will remain on... All local bodies have been advised to keep the street lights on for public safety," the Power Ministry said.
Several state power boards have asked their workers to be on stand-by on Sunday evening with necessary back-up to handle the adverse impact, if any, during or after the voluntary blackout.
In Uttar Pradesh, the State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC), the top body that oversees the power system in the state, has asked officials to have load shedding in the state from 8 pm to 9 pm on Sunday in a staggered manner to avoid a power crash.
The SLDC in its letter asked the utilities to keep all the reactors of state grid in service while not keeping capacitor banks operational.
The letter states these instructions have been given in view of the call by the Prime Minister to switch off lights at 9 pm for nine minutes.
The Tamil Nadu power corporation too will have a staggered load-shedding in the state from 8 pm to 9 pm on Sunday. The corporation has asked its workers to be available at the headquarters from 8 pm to 10:30 pm on Sunday.
Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut has expressed similar concerns, also saying turning the lights off "can affect emergency services". "Do not turn off all the lights at the same time. We should rethink before switching off all the lights at the same time at our homes. This can lead to a grid failure and affect emergency services," Energy Minister Dr Nitin Raut said.
With several states expressing concern, central power regular POCOSO has advised them to use gas and hydro-power as a back-up. The power regulator has advised a gradual approach to the mass lights-out programme.
On Friday, PM Modi, in his third address to the nation in the last few weeks on COVID-19 pandemic, urged people across India to switch off their lights and hold candles, lamps and mobile flashlights at 9 pm on Sunday, for nine minutes in a nationwide show of solidarity with the coronavirus warriors.
India has reported over 2,900 cases of coronavirus and 68 deaths.
World
India
State & District Details
|State
|Cases
|Active
|Recovered
|Deaths
DistrictCases
Mumbai174
Pune49
Sangli24
Thane20
Nagpur18
Ahmednagar8
Mumbai Sub Urban5
Yavatmal4
Buldana4
Satara3
Kolhapur2
Palghar2
Raigad2
Sindhudurg1
Blanks1
Ratnagiri1
Nashik1
Jalagaon1
Gondia1
Aurangabad1
Details Awaited*101
423 88
400 91
42
19 3
DistrictCases
Chennai37
Coimbatoor29
Tiruneveli29
Erode26
Theni20
Namakkal18
Dindugal17
Madurai15
Tirupattur7
Salem6
Kanyakumari5
Sivagangai5
Thoothukudi3
Villupuram3
Kanchipurum3
Thiruvarur2
Karur2
Thiruvannamalai2
Tirupur1
Trichirapalli1
Vellore1
Thanjavur1
Virudhunagar1
Details Awaited*177
411 102
406 102
6
1
DistrictCases
South Delhi63
South East16
Central12
West Delhi12
South West10
East Delhi9
North Delhi9
Shahdara8
North East6
North West5
New Delhi2
Details Awaited*234
386 167
384 169
8
6 2
DistrictCases
Kasargod115
Kannur49
Ernakulam23
Thiruvanthpuram13
Mallapuram11
Thrissur11
Pathanamthitta10
Kozhikode9
Kottayam6
Palakkad6
Idukki4
Wayanad3
Kollam3
Alappuzha2
Details Awaited*30
295 9
256
41 14
2
DistrictCases
Jaipur32
Bhilwara26
Evacuees From Iran18
Jhunjhunu8
Jodhpur8
Ajmer5
Dungarpur3
Pratapgarh2
Foreign Nationals2
Pali1
Alwar1
Sikar1
Churu1
Details Awaited*71
179 12
176 12
3
0
DistrictCases
Gb Nagar45
Meerut19
Agra12
Lucknow9
Ghaziabad8
Bareilly6
Bulandshahar3
Varanasi2
Philibhit2
Jaunpur1
Kanpur1
Bagpat1
Lakhimpur1
Shamli1
Basti1
Moradabad1
Details Awaited*61
174 2
157
19 5
2
DistrictCases
Prakasam15
Kadappa15
West Godavari12
Vizag11
Guntur9
Chitoor6
East Godavari6
Krishna6
Nellore3
Ananthapur2
Kurnool1
Details Awaited*75
161 29
161 29
1
1
DistrictCases
Hyderabad44
Karimnagar13
Madchal11
Ranga Reddy11
Bhadradri4
Mahboobnagar3
Kamareddy3
Nizamabad2
Gadwal2
Warangal (u)1
Details Awaited*64
158
164
1
7
DistrictCases
Bbmp30
Bengaluru Urban21
Mysore18
Dakshin Kannada9
Uttar Kannada8
Chikkaballapura7
Kalaburgi4
Bellary3
Udupi3
Davangere3
Bengaluru Rural1
Dharwad1
Kodagu1
Tumkuru1
Details Awaited*18
128 4
119 2
12 2
3
DistrictCases
Indore12
Jabalpur8
Ujjain4
Bhopal3
Shivpuri2
Gwalior1
Neemuch1
Details Awaited*73
104
110
0
6
DistrictCases
Ahmedabad33
Gandhinagar10
Rajkot10
Surat9
Vadodara9
Bhavnagar6
Girsomnath2
Kutch1
Mehsana1
Porbandar1
Details Awaited*13
95
94 1
10
9 1
DistrictCases
Srinagar25
Bandipora11
Budgam7
Jammu5
Udhampur4
Rajouri3
Pulwama3
Baramulla2
Shopian2
Details Awaited*13
75
74
3
2
DistrictCases
Kolkata17
Nadia5
Hooghly4
East Medinipur3
North 24 Parganas3
Howrah2
West Medinipur1
Kalimpong1
South 24 Parganas1
Details Awaited*26
63
63
3
3
DistrictCases
Sbs Nagar19
Sas Nagar10
Hoshiarpur6
Jalandhar5
Ludhiana3
Amritsar2
Patiala1
Details Awaited*7
53 5
57 5
1
5
DistrictCases
Gurugram24
Faridabad6
Panipat4
Sirsa3
Panchkula2
Palwal1
Ambala1
Sonipat1
Hissar1
Details Awaited*6
49
25
24
0
DistrictCases
Munger8
Patna5
Siwan5
Gaya1
Begusarai1
Gopalganj1
Lakhisarai1
Nalanda1
Details Awaited*6
29
30
0
1
DistrictCases
Details Awaited*24
24 8
24 8
0
0
DistrictCases
Chandigarh16
Details Awaited*2
18
18
0
0
DistrictCases
Dehradun4
Pauri Garhwal1
Details Awaited*11
16 6
14 6
2
0
DistrictCases
Leh11
Kargil2
Details Awaited*1
14
11
3
0
DistrictCases
South Andaman10
10
10
0
0
DistrictCases
Raipur5
Rajnandgaon1
Durg1
Bilaspur1
Korba1
9
6
3
0
DistrictCases
Details Awaited*6
6
6
0
0
DistrictCases
Kangra3
Details Awaited*3
6
6
1
1
DistrictCases
Puducherry2
Mahe1
Details Awaited*2
5
4
1
0
DistrictCases
Khordha3
Bhadrak1
Details Awaited*1
5
5
0
0
DistrictCases
Imphal West1
Details Awaited*1
2
2
0
0
DistrictCases
Ranchi1
Details Awaited*1
2
2
0
0
DistrictCases
Aizwal (w)1
1
1
0
0
DistrictCases
Details Awaited*1
1
1