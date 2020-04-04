'Should Rethink': Maharashtra Minister On PM's Call To Turn Off Lights

Maharashtra Energy Minister Dr Nitin Raut has urged people to not to put off lights at the same time.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's latest call - to switch off lights for nine minutes at 9 pm on Sunday and light candles, diyas (earthen lamps) to fight the darkness brought upon the country by coronavirus pandemic - "can affect emergency services", the Maharashtra Energy Minister said. In a message, he has urged the citizens not to turn off all the lights at the same time.

"We should rethink before switching off all the lights at the same time at our homes. This can lead to a grid failure and affect emergency services," Dr Nitin Raut said.

Explaining what he meant, he added: "Putting off the lights together at the same time can lead to a huge difference in demand and supply. Due to the lockdown, the demand has already decreased from 23,000 megawatt to 13,000 megawatt as factory units are not operating."

"If all lights are put off at the same time, it can lead to a potential blackout, which will also affect the emergency services. It may take up to 12-16 hours to restore services. In fight against coronavirus pandemic, electricity is an important tool," he said.

On Friday, PM Modi, in his third address to the nation in the last few weeks on COVID-19 pandemic, urged people across India to switch off their lights and hold candles, lamps and mobile flashlights at 9 pm on Sunday, April 5, for 9 minutes in a nationwide show of solidarity, to fight the darkness of coronavirus.

"We must all together, challenge the darkness spread by the coronavirus crisis, introducing it to the power of light. No one is alone during the lockdown, the collective superpower of 130 crore Indians is with every citizen," he said in a video address.

The appeal prompted sharp reactions from opposition leaders. "Listened to the Pradhan Showman. Nothing about how to ease people's pain, their burdens, their financial anxieties. No vision of the future or sharing the issues he is weighing in deciding about the post-lockdown. Just a feel-good moment curated by India's Photo-Op PrimeMinister!" tweeted Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

Maharastra housing minister Jitendra Awhad said: "I don't understand why they want to make an event of everything. This is nothing but foolishness, childishness."

Across India, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to 62 deaths, infected over 2,500 people. Worldwide, the coronavirus count has crossed 1-million mark, killing over 50,000.

India has entered 10th day of a total lockdown, announced by PM Modi last week to ensure social distancing, one of the ways to prevent spread of highly infectious coronavirus.

