6 New COVID-19 Cases In CRPF, Total Rises To 350

There are 129 active cases now in the CRPF. (Representational)

Six more cases of coronavirus have been reported among Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, taking the COVID-19 count in the force to 350.

"6 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Central Reserve Police Force today, taking the total number of cases to 350 and fatalities to two in the force," said CRPF.

A total of 1,25,101 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India so far. 51,784 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family welfare said on Saturday.