Recovered COVID-19 Man Arrested For False Facebook Post In Nagpur: Police

The man had falsely accused authorities of placing him under unnecessary quarantine. (Representational)

A man, who was discharged from a hospital after successful Coronavirus treatment, has been arrested for falsely accusing authorities of placing him under unnecessary quarantine, police said.

"He had gone to Delhi on March 13 and returned here after two days. Based on his travel history, he was placed in quarantine on April 2, and tested positive for coronavirus on April 3. He was discharged on Friday after his samples tested negative post treatment," the police official said.

"However, he put up discharge papers on Facebook claiming he was never infected with coronavirus and that officials had unnecessarily placed him in quarantine. After Nagpur Municipal Corporation officials filed a complaint, we arrested him and place him in quarantine," he added.