Amid Coronavirus Scare, Government Asks People To Avoid Mass Gathering

An official uses thermal screening device on tourists, in wake of coronavirus, in Agra (PTI)

The Union Health Ministry has asked people to avoid mass gathering till coronavirus spread is contained.

The ministry also asked all state governments to guide the organisers on precautions if any mass gathering is organised. The number of coronavirus cases in the country is 31.

"Experts across the World have advised reducing mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus disease. In view of the above, it is advised that mass gatherings may be avoided or possibly be postponed until the disease spread is contained," the ministry said in a statement issued on March 05.

"In case any such mass gatherings are organised, States may take necessary action to guide the Organisers on precautions to be taken as per the risk communication material already sent so as to avoid any Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases and Influenza-Like Illness (ILls) including Covid-19," it added.