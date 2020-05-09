23 Migrant Labourers Run Away From Quarantine Centre In Chhattisgarh

As many as 23 labourers ran away from a quarantine centre in Dantewada. (Representational)

As many as 23 labourers who had returned from Telangana, ran away on Thursday from a quarantine centre in Dantewada district of Bastar region in Chhattisgarh.

"Yesterday 23 labourers ran away from boys hostel in Aranpur, which was made a quarantine centre for migrant labourers," police official Abhishek Pallav said on Friday.

The migrant labourers had returned to the village from Telangana on May 5 and May 6.

