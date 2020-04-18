Post Check-Up, Cancer Patient Not Allowed To Enter Rented House In Odisha: Official

A cancer patient was allegedly not allowed to enter their rented house. (Representational)

A cancer patient and his family members were allegedly not allowed to enter their rented house by the landlord in Odisha's Balasore after they returned from Bhubaneswar after a medical check-up.

"The family had to spend seven to eight hours outside their house. After we spoke with the landlord, it was decided that the patient and his wife will be staying in the house while their sons would stay at the relative's place. They can take legal action against this inhuman act," said an official.

This comes amid the nationwide lockdown in the wake of COVID-19.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Odisha has 60 COVID-19 cases, including 19 cured/discharged/migrated and one death.