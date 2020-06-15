Improve COVID-19 Facilities In Districts Near Delhi: Yogi Adityanath To Officials

Yogi Adityanath has asked officials to lay special emphasis on improving COVID-19 treatment facilities.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday asked officials to lay special emphasis on improving COVID-19 treatment facilities in districts of the state which are part of the national capital region (NCR).

In a meeting with senior officials, the Chief Minister stressed on "continued alertness" in districts like Gautam Buddh nagar, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Baghpat, Hapur and Bulandshahar, an official release issued here said.

The districts have recorded a high number of coronavirus cases.

The officials were directed to make sure that COVID-19 hospitals in the NCR districts have adequate beds and doctors for the patients, the release said.

The Chief Minister said the actual meaning of unlock was discipline and it was necessary to remain alert to break the chain of infection.

Stressing on the importance of dialogue at all levels for further improving the arrangements in COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 hospitals, the Chief Minister asked the officials to continue to interact with senior administrative officers and specialist doctors deployed in 11 districts of the state.

He also stressed that dialogue should also be held with DMs and commissioners regularly for improving the arrangements, the release said.

Yogi Adityanath further directed the officials to make sure that adequate oxygen is available in hospitals and also prepare a backup for the same. He said timely treatment is helpful in controlling the mortality rate.

He also directed the officials to get a survey conducted in industrial units for exploring employment opportunities in the state.

So far, 57.12 lakh labourers have got work under the MNREGS in the state which is the highest in the country, the release said.