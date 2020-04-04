How Doctors Are Sourcing Personal Protective Equipment Amid COVID-19 Crisis

COVID-19: The Association of Surgeons of India will place an order for 4,000 PPEs

At a time when procuring and providing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to keep healthcare professionals safe while treating coronavirus positive patients is proving to be a big challenge, the Association of Surgeons of India has mobilised Rs 40 lakh to procure the much needed PPE that is in acute shortage.

The government only started ordering PPEs after the lockdown to combat coronavirus was announced on March 24, which doctors say is a very ill-prepared, knee-jerk reaction that has placed the lives of many doctors at risk.

In this scenario, many healthcare professionals are using raincoats or making other improvisations, which may not necessarily keep them safe.

With very few authorised manufacturers and suppliers, whether quality standards are being adhered to, is also a big concern.

Earlier this week, many doctors and nurses working on contracts at a municipal hospital in Delhi had refused to apply for their renewal allegedly over defective PPEs.

"After extensive search, we have identified a Bangalore-based Government of India- approved manufacturer. ASI (Association of Surgeons of India) will be placing bulk order for 4,000 PPEs and will ensure these PPE sets are hand delivered to the ASI representatives in all the 29 states," Dr Raghuram P, president of the association told NDTV.

The ASI representatives from each state will identify the government hospitals that require PPEs the most and will then ensure it is hand delivered to the pre-identified hospitals.

Senior doctors say this way they are ensuring those in the frontline get the personal protective equipment without any bureaucratic delay.

PPEs which include protective clothing like suits, gloves and masks are essential to ensure medical staff do not catch the deadly infection which has affected over 2,900 people in India and killed at least 68 people.

