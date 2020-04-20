Too Early For Green Zone Tag To Goa, Says Health Minister

The state government, on Sunday, said all seven patients had recovered from the infection after treatment.

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said It is time to intensify testing (File)

Panaji:

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Sunday said it was too early to term the state as a "green zone" despite it having no active COVID-19 case at the moment.

"It is too early to tag our state a green zone. It is time to intensify testing, and we are now drawing up protocol for random testing, testing of migrant workers, industrial workers," he said.

Mr Rane said smart kiosks would be set up at the borders, airport, port etc to broaden the scope of testing.

