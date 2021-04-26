Free Vaccine For Those Between 18-44 At Government Centres In Karnataka

Karnataka has over 2.6 lakh active coronavirus cases (File)

Covid vaccines will be provided free of cost to people in the 18-44 age group, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tweeted Monday. Mr Yediyurappa said the vaccines would be available at all state-run vaccination centres and urged those eligible to register for doses starting Wednesday.

People over 45 will get the vaccines as part of the centre's drive, the Chief Minister said.

"COVID-19 vaccines will be provided free of cost to citizens between 18-44 years of age at all government vaccination centers across Karnataka. Union Government vaccination drive for citizens above 45 will continue. I urge all eligible to register themselves from April 28," Mr Yediyurappa tweeted.

I urge all eligible to register themselves from April 28. — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) April 26, 2021

The southern state - one of those badly hit by the second Covid wave - will also impose a two-week curfew starting 9 pm Tuesday. Essential services can function between 6 am and 10 am, but shops will close after that and there will be no public transport during curfew hours.

On Sunday the state reported 34,804 new COVID-19 cases - a record daily high - to take its active caseload to over 2.6 lakh and total cases (since the pandemic began two years ago) to 13.39 lakh.

A total of 143 deaths were reported in 24 hours; official the total number of deaths is 14,426.

State capital and IT hub Bengaluru reported over 20,000 new cases - its biggest 24-hour increase.

Karnataka has a positivity rate of 20 per cent, meaning one in five samples are Covid positive.

Faced with this wave of infections, it joins a growing list of states - including Maharashtra, Assam, Kerala and national capital Delhi - in making vaccination free in an effort to inoculate as many people as quickly as possible and break the chain of transmission.

This morning Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal - whose government is battling a life-threatening oxygen shortage triggered by the second wave - said everyone over 18 would get the shot for free.

"Today we have given approval for purchase of 1.34 crore vaccines. We will make an effort to ensure it is purchased soon and administered at the earliest to people," he announced.

Delhi's free vaccine call is likely to be restricted to state-run hospitals, as in Karnataka. If so, then those opting to get vaccinated at private facilities will have to pay market price.

State governments' decision to bear vaccination costs comes amid a furious row over prices.

Under the centre's new "liberalised" vaccination policy, manufacturers can sell up to 50 per cent of their output to states and private hospitals. The prices at which they will sell, however, are up to 700 per cent more than the Rs 150 per dose at which the centre will buy the other 50 per cent.

That price disparity has been controversial and the centre stands accused of "vaccine profiteering".

The centre will widen the vaccine net from May 1, when everyone over the age of 18 will be eligible to get the shot. Until then only those over the age of 45 are eligible.

This morning India reported over 3.5 lakh cases in the previous 24 hours - after recording over 3.4 lakh in each of the previous two days. The active caseload is now over 28 lakh and, officially, nearly two lakh people have died so far.