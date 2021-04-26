Karnataka Lockdown From Tomorrow For 2 Weeks, Essentials From 6-10 AM

Karnataka has a positivity rate of nearly 20 per cent.

Highlights Lockdown will be implemented from tomorrow 9 pm for the next 14 days

There will be no public transport during the lockdown: Chief Minister

State on Sunday reported biggest rise of over 34,000 new cases in 24-hour

Karnataka has announced a two-week lockdown from tomorrow, a day after reporting the biggest rise of over 34,000 new cases in 24 hours.

"COVID curfew will be implemented in the state from tomorrow 9 pm for the next 14 days," Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said, using the phrase "close down".

Essential services will be allowed between 6 am and 10 am and shops will close after that. There will be no public transport during the curfew, the Chief Minister said.

Only construction, manufacturing and agriculture sectors are allowed to work. Travel within the state and to other states will also not be allowed, except for emergencies.

"People will have to cooperate. If they do, we can achieve our target," Mr Yediyurappa said.

The Chief Minister said government hospitals would provide free vaccinations for those between 18 and 44 years; the Centre has announced that those over 45 will be given shots free of cost.

The state yesterday reported 34,804 new COVID-19 cases, which takes its total cases to 13.39 lakh. A total of 143 deaths were reported, taking the tally to 14,426.

IT hub Bengaluru, a city of 12 million, reported more than 20,000 new infections on Sunday, its highest 24-hour rise, second only to Delhi.

Karnataka's previous single-day record was 29,438 cases on Saturday.

The state has a positivity rate of nearly 20 per cent, which means one in five samples are testing positive.