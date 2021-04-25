'Needless Politics, Centre Not Getting Vaccines Cheap': Health Minister

Harsh Vardhan said the Centre will provide support to states to vaccinate all eligible people for free

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan in a Facebook post today said the government does not give vaccines directly to anyone and said that the Centre getting the vaccine cheaper than the states is "patently false".

"The 50% quota, that is at Government of India's pricing, is for free distribution of vaccines and distribution of all of this will be done through the states only. Hence the allegation that Centre is getting it cheap and states are not is patently false," he said in a lengthy post.

The Serum Institute of India, manufacturing Covishield, announced that its vaccine would be sold at Rs 400 to states and at Rs 600 to private hospitals.

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin will cost Rs 600 for state governments and Rs 1,200 for private hospitals, the company said in a statement on Saturday. The prices for the Centre would remain the same at Rs 150.