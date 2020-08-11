Do Not Fear COVID-19, Bengaluru Cop On Plasma Donation Post Recovery

Coronavirus: Bengaluru cop and frontline Corona Warrior MH Satish donated plasma after beating COVID-19.

Having contracted and recovered from COVID-19, this Bengaluru Covid warrior is back to his job on the frontline as the ACP (traffic) but not without first doing what he feels is his social responsibility - donating plasma.

"Do not fear COVID-19... Once you are recovered from the coronavirus, you have a social responsibility to donate plasma. It is safer than blood donation," ACP MH Satish told NDTV while dispelling myths about the life-saving process and urging the thousands of people who have recovered to be courageous and save lives of critically ill Covid patients.

Karnataka has seen a massive spike in COVID-19 cases, which have reached 1.8 lakh with almost 80,000 cases active. Its capital Bengaluru has recorded over 75,000 cases so far, but very few recovered patients have come forward to donate their plasma - currently considered to be one of the most effective ways to aid recovery of critically ill patients.

"When I was in home quarantine, some 5,000-6,000 Covid patients in Bengaluru had recovered from COVID-19, but only 6 to 7 had come forward to donate plasma. Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar had given a call for plasma donation. There are also numerous articles saying that in the absence of a vaccine, Convalescent Plasma Therapy, or CPT, is the most reliable therapy. So, I thought why shouldn't I donate. I can save the lives of two critically ill patients." he said.

So, Mr Satish decided to be the change he wanted to see and motivate fellow Covid Warriors to do the same.

Stating that reluctance towards plasma donation varied from ostracisation to relatives' resistance and feeling that it may not be good for health after recovering from an illness, he said these hindrances are results of misinformation.

"There is stigma attached to COVID-19 and a patient is ostracised. Many are reluctant because they fear getting identified. This demonisation of COVID-19 has to go," the officer said, adding that he is healthy as ever after donating 600ml of his plasma and back to playing tennis for the state police tennis team.

Asked if he would be ready to donate plasma again, the officer said, "Definitely."