Free Vaccine In Delhi To All Above 18, Says Arvind Kejriwal

"Delhi government has decided to provide free vaccines to everyone above 18": Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi will vaccinate all above 18 free of cost, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today. Vaccinations will be open to all adults from Saturday.

"Delhi government has decided to provide free vaccines to everyone above 18 years of age. Today we have given the approval for the purchase of 1.34 crore vaccines. We will make an effort to ensure that it is purchased soon and administered at the earliest to people," Mr Kejriwal announced.

This is likely to be only for Delhi Government-run hospitals. Those going to private hospitals will still have to pay for their Covid shots.