Delhi Records 3,231 Covid Cases In A Day, Lowest Since April 1

Delhi Covid-19 Cases: COVID-19 cases had been rising in Delhi and now it's coming down

The national capital today reported 3,231 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest since April 1. The city saw 233 deaths in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate fell to 5.5 per cent, government data shows.

The number of fresh Covid cases in Delhi has been falling in recent days. This downward trend in fresh infections comes after weeks of rising cases amid the deadly second wave of the pandemic, which led to shortage of medical oxygen in hospitals in the early days of the second wave.

The number of single-day cases was 2,790 on April 1 in the lowest ever one-day spike before today.

The city is not out of the woods yet. The Delhi High Court today told big hospitals with 100 or more beds to install oxygen plants, saying the bitter experience everyone had due to the shortage of medical oxygen for treating Covid patients has left a lesson to be learnt.

The high court said it is time for big hospitals to have their own pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants with a capacity of at least twice their normal requirement. This will remove the need to depend on outside sources during emergency, the high court said. PSA is a process by which gases are separated and purified.

"Considering that the pandemic is once in a century, hopefully we will see the end of it sooner or later," a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh said, news agency PTI reported.

The Delhi government is also working to set up dedicated treatment centres for black fungus, which is being widely reported in patients suffering from Covid.

"Dedicated treatment centres for black fungus will be set up in Delhi's Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital, Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital (GTB) and Rajiv Gandhi Hospital," the Chief Minister's Office said today, news agency ANI reported.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also held a meeting with officials and experts on growing cases of black fungus in the national capital.