Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai Tests Positive For COVID-19

Coronavirus: Delhi minister Gopal Rai has asked those who came in contact with him to get tested.

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai tested positive for the coronavirus disease on Wednesday.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader tweeted the information this morning, urging all those who came in contact with him to get tested.

"I got a coronavirus test was done after experiencing initial symptoms. My report shows I am Covid-positive. I urge all those who came in contact with me over the last few days to get tested and please take care of themselves," Mr Rai wrote in Hindi.

शुरुआती लक्षणों के बाद कोरोना टेस्ट कराया था जिसकी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। पिछले कुछ दिनों में जो लोग भी मेरे संर्पक में आए हैं कृपया वो अपना ध्यान रखें और टेस्ट करवा लें। — Gopal Rai (@AapKaGopalRai) November 26, 2020

Gopal Rai is the third minister in the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government to have tested positive.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain had contracted COVID-19 in September and June, respectively.