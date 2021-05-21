Delhi's Covid Positivity Rate Falls Below 5%, Lowest Since April 4

The WHO has declared Covid positivity rate below 5 per cent to be within the safe zone.

Delhi has recorded 3,009 fresh COVID-19 cases and 252 deaths related to the disease in the past 24 hours, with a positivity rate of less than 4.76 per cent. This is the first time the national capital Covid positivity rate has fallen below 5 per cent since April 4.

The World Health Organisation has declared Covid positivity rate below 5 per cent to be within the safe zone. This would now add pressure to lift the lockdown in place in Delhi. The number of daily cases recorded in the past 24 hours is also the lowest since April 1.

The number of active cases has now dropped below 36,000, the lowest since April 11.