Coronavirus Death In Maharashtra Now 5,537 With Addition Of Pending Cases

The number of fatalities across Maharashtra and its capital Mumbai, went up sharply today as the records were updated with 1,328 pending cases. Mumbai now has 3,167 coronavirus-linked deaths, records show. The statewide total is 5,537, including 81 deaths that took place today.



Of the 1,328 pending cases added -- all from March and April -- 862 were from Mumbai, the remaining 466 from across the state.



The pending cases were added after clearance from the state's death audit committee, formed after the coronavirus outbreak and tasked with taking the final call on the cause of deaths.

Earlier, the death audit committee was releasing figures in batches. But after opposition queries regarding the delay in classification of these cases, they have released the final figures.

On Monday, Maharashtra reported 2,786 new cases of coronavirus. and 178 deaths, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,10,744. Of these, 50,567 are active cases and 56,049 patients have recovered so far. The state has reported 4,128 deaths. 2,250 people have died in capital Mumbai alone.

Before the addition of the pending cases, the death rate in the state was 3.70 per cent. The recovery rate has touched 50 per cent, bringing relief to the authorities.

Till morning, Mumbai had 59,293 coronavirus cases and 30,125 patients have recovered so far.

The overall figures in the country – which is fourth in the list of countries worst hit by the virus – was 3,43,091 till morning, with 10,667 cases reported over 24 hours. The death count rose to 9,900 with 380 fatalities.