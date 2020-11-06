'Covid Case At Home, Am In Isolation': Gautam Gambhir

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir said he has self isolated himself after a COVID-19 case at home

Former cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir said he has isolated himself after a person at his home tested positive for coronavirus. Mr Gambhir, the MP of East Delhi constituency, said he is waiting for the result of his COVID-19 test.

"Due to a case at home, I have been in isolation awaiting my COVID test result. Urge everyone to follow all guidelines & not take this lightly. Stay safe!" Mr Gambhir tweeted.

Due to a case at home, I have been in isolation awaiting my COVID test result. Urge everyone to follow all guidelines & not take this lightly. Stay safe! — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 6, 2020

The 39-year-old represented India in 58 Tests, 147 One-Day Internationals and 37 T20 Internationals. He entered politics before the Lok Sabha election in 2019 by joining the BJP.

The national capital reported over 6,700 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, pushing the infection tally in the city to over 4.16 lakh with 66 more deaths on Thursday, the highest in four months.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday criticised the Aam Aadmi Party government over the rising number of COVID-19 cases and said the city could soon become the "corona capital of the country".

Air quality in the National Capital Region or NCR has also been a matter of big concern as winter approaches amid the coronavirus pandemic.

India today reported 47,638 fresh COVID-19 cases, 5 per cent lower than Thursday's.