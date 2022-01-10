Ayush, Health Ministry To Work Together To Fight Covid: Union Minister

Covid In India: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said the health system is ready to handle Covid surge.

As the nation battles the third wave of pandemic led by the fast-spreading Omicron variant, the Centre has asked the Health Ministry to integrate Ministry of AYUSH to multiply resources in the fight against COVID-19, said Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today.

The AYUSH department has also launched an ayurvedic kit - "Ayuraksha Kit' - comprising Chyavanprash, Sanshmani Vati, Anu Tail and Ayush kadha - to improve the immunity of people and keep them healthy.

The Union Minister for AYUSH said that as the nation is witnessing another surge in COVID-19 infections, the health system is ready to handle the challenge. He informed that Ministry of AYUSH is working in close coordination with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and is aiming at maximising the efficacy of medications by supplementing each other.

He said that the time tested AYUSH systems has many evidence-based interventions for the management and treatment of COVID-19.

Mr Sonowal also advised people to do regular Yoga and take healthy Ayush Aahar. He added that AYUSH Ministry is monitoring the situation closely and issuing relevant guidelines.