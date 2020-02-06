Chinese Bride's Family Misses Wedding In India Due To Coronavirus Travel Ban

The couple, who met seven years ago during a business deal in China, got married in a ceremony at the groom's home in Bengal.

East Midnapore:

Her family unable to travel due to the coronavirus outbreak, a Chinese woman married an Indian man in Bengal's East Midnapore on Wednesday. 

The couple, who met seven years ago during a business deal in China, got married in a ceremony at the groom's home. 

"My family is happy and well but they couldn't attend my wedding due to the virus scare. Flights between India and China have been suspended," Jiaqi, the bride, told news agency ANI. 

Asked if they will go back to China, Jiaqi said, "We will go back but do not know when. When everything is done, we will go there and complete the registry and everything," she said. 

Jiaqi's husband Pintu said they will have a ceremony in China too. "We wanted to get married here. Her family couldn't come due to coronavirus the outbreak. We will have another function later in China," the groom said. 
 

