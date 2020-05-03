Coronavirus: Centre Orders 2.2 Crore Protective Gears, 1.4 Crore To Be Made In India

Centre is sourcing 1.43 crore personal protection equipment (PPE) from domestic manufacturers

In a boost for local production of COVID-19 protective gear, the Centre said it has ordered 2.22 crore personal protection equipment (PPE) of which 1.43 crore will be made by domestic manufacturers.

Addressing a press briefing on the COVID-19 situation in the country, PD Vaghela, Chairman of the Empowered Group-3, said about 19,398 ventilators are available in India and orders have been placed for 60,884 more, and of these 59,884 will be made by domestic manufacturers.

He said of the total 2.49 crore N-95/N-99 masks ordered, 1.49 crore of these masks have been ordered from domestic manufacturers.

On production of drugs and other medical equipment, he said "HCQ (hydroxychloroquine) production has increased from 12.23 crore to 30 crore per month".

"Over 4 lakh oxygen cylinders are available; sufficient for today''s requirements. Orders for more than 1 lakh oxygen cylinders have been placed and industrial oxygen is being converted into medical oxygen," he said.

Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said 1,993 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours in the country and the total number of cases has increased to 35,043.

He said, "8,888 COVID-19 patients, which is 25.37 per cent of total cases, have recovered so far."



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)