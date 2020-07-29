4 Crore Masks, 20 Lakh Medical Goggles: 'Restriction-Free' Export Allowed

The government on Wednesday said it has allowed the export of four crore surgical masks and 20 lakh medical goggles every month, weeks after giving a nod to the monthly export of 50 lakh units of PPE (personal protection equipment) medical coveralls.
"Following PM Modi's mantra of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, in a decision to promote Make in India and industrial growth, govt permits export of 4 cr 2/3 Ply surgical masks and 20 lakh medical goggles every month, along with restriction-free export of face shields," Union Minister Piyush Goyal confirmed tweeted on Wednesday.
The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said that "monthly export quota of 50 Lakh units of Medical Coveralls for COVID-19, 20 lakh medical goggles has been permitted."
All other items that are part of PPE kits remain prohibited, it said.
These items include medical goggles, all masks other than non-medical/non-surgical (cotton, silk, wool, polyester, nylon rayon, viscose - knitted, woven or blended); nitrile gloves and face shield.