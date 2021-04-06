Central Government Advises Employees Who Are 45 And Above To Get Vaccine

Covid: So far, over eight crore people have been vaccinated against the virus (File)

The centre has asked its employees aged 45 and above to get vaccinated against the coronavirus to stem the massive growth in daily Covid figures across the country.

"All Central Government employees of the age of 45 years and above are advised to get themselves vaccinated, so as to effectively contain the spread of COVID-19," the government said in a statement.

The employees are further advised to continue following all anti-Covid protocols, even after getting vaccinated, it added.

India, the second worst-hit country in the world, crossed over one lakh daily coronavirus cases for the first time, on Monday. Today, it reported 96,982 cases and 442 deaths.

Experts say the country is facing a second wave of infections brought on by mutant Covid variants and people's reluctance in following norms like wearing masks and maintaining social distance.

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in the country, has been reported close to 50,000 Covid cases every day. On Tuesday, it reported 47,288 new coronavirus cases.

The centre this month expanded the vaccine net, making all people above 45 eligible for vaccinations.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, however, have demanded that the vaccination drive be opened to more age groups.

Both Delhi and Maharashtra have announced night curfews to slow the pace of infections.

Maharashtra has announced a weekend lockdown and a tough 8 pm to 7 am curfew.

So far, over eight crore people have been vaccinated against the virus since the drive began in mid-January.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a discussion with the chief ministers of all states and Union territories over the coronavirus situation and vaccinations.