Over 1,000 Virus Cases Daily In Maharashtra For A Week, Mumbai Worst-Hit

Mumbai has registered over 15,000 coronavirus cases so far.

Maharashtra recorded over 1,000 fresh coronavirus patients on Tuesday for the seventh day in a row taking the state's tally to 24,427 cases, the highest in India. Mumbai, the country's financial capital, has recorded over 15,000 cases so far, which is about 21 per cent of India's 74,281 cases.

With a death rate of 3.71 per cent, Mumbai has already reported 556 deaths linked to COVID-19, which is 60 per cent of Maharashtra's 921 coronavirus deaths so far. Of these, the city recorded 28 deaths on Tuesday as 53 coronavirus patients died across the state.

Around 1,000 cops in the state, who are on the front line in the fight against the pandemic, have coronavirus; eight of them have died so far. Five of these deaths have been reported from Mumbai.

Only three wards in the city have registered around 3,335 coronavirus cases, which is more than most states in India.

G-North Ward (Dharavi, Mahim, Dadar) has reported 1,230 cases, G-South Ward (Worli, Lower Parel, Prabhadevi, Mahalaxmi) has 1,079 cases and E-Ward (Mazgaon, Nagpada, Byculla) has 1,046 cases.

Uttar Pradesh, one of country's most populous state, has around 3,600 cases. While UP has tested 1, 40,166 samples, Maharashtra has tested 2,21,645 samples so far.

The situation in Mumbai suburbs also continues to remain a concern.

However, Worli Koliwada has emerged as a ray of hope for the city by setting an example in the management of containment zones and breaking the chain of transmission.

After more than a month of being in containment zone, 70 per cent of the locality has been unsealed.

The "Worli Model" is being touted as a success in containment by the city's civic body - the BMC. Aaditya Thackeray is the MLA from Worli and has been actively involved in the Worli strategy, tweeted, urging people not to panic as people have been cured as well.

Across India, more than 2,415 people have died to the illness, which originated in China's Wuhan city in December.