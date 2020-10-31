India's Coronavirus Cases Cross 81 Lakh, 48,268 New Cases In A Day

India reported a daily jump of 48,268 coronavirus infections in 24 hours, taking its tally past the 81-lakh mark, the Health Ministry data this morning showed. The number of cases in the country now stand at 81,37,119.

In the 24-hour period, India, which is the second worst-hit country, reported 551 deaths linked to the virus, taking the total number of fatalities to 1,21,641.

The national recovery rate crossed 91 per cent, the fatality rate remains at 1.49 per cent.

Cases in India have been dipping since September, but experts have warned of a possible spike during the festival season, which runs until mid-November.

Kerala -- which has been witnessing a surge in infections -- added 6,638 new cases, the most by any state in the last 24 hours. Kerala has over 90,565 active cases and the number of deaths linked to the virus stand at 1,457.

The southern state is followed by Maharashtra, which reported 6,190 new cases and 127 deaths during the period. The total cases of Coronavirus in the state have risen to 16,72,858 with 1,25,418 active cases while 8,241 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours have taken the tally of discharged cases to 15,03,050, as per the State Public Health Department on Friday.

For the third consecutive day, Delhi recorded over 5,000 new coronavirus cases with a new 24-hour high of 5,891 on Friday. Delhi had recorded its second-highest cases on Thursday at 5,739. Total cases are now at over 3.81 lakh.

India is the world's second worst affected country after the United States, which has over 90 lakh infections. USA hit a daily record of more than 91,000 cases on Thursday asFrance and Germany are headed back into lockdown.