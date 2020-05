Coronavirus cases in India have crossed one lakh. Maharashtra has the highest number of cases

India's coronavirus cases crossed one lakh today with more people testing positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and other states. The cases rose even as several states announced easing of lockdown guidelines after it was extended till May 31 by the centre. Over 3,000 have died in India due to coronavirus so far.

Several states have ordered reopening of markets, local transport and even salons in areas that are considered safe from coronavirus.