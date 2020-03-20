Coronavirus Cases Cross 200, PM Calls For Social Distancing: 10 Facts

In a televised address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi last night called for social distancing, urging people to avoid stepping out of their homes "unless absolutely necessary". He also appealed to citizens to observe a "Janata curfew" this Sunday as a test run for social distancing over the next few days. "Under this Janata (public) curfew, no one should leave their home or gather in their neighbourhoods. Only those related to essential services should go out," said PM Modi.

The government on Thursday advised citizens above 65 to stay at home unless they are public representatives or doctors or government employees. People have been advised to keep children below 10 at home.

No international flights will be allowed to land in India from Sunday for a week, the government said on Thursday amid rise in the number of cases.

India reported its fourth death linked to COVID-19 on Thursday. A 70-year-old man, who had travelled to Germany, died in Punjab. The other deaths were reported from Delhi, Karnataka and Maharashtra. All four of them were above 60.

A special task force will be formed by the government to analyse the effects of the global pandemic coronavirus on the nation's economy and advise on steps to reduce the financial strain, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, he said, would lead the Covid-19 Economic Response Task Force. Indian shares gave up early gains on Friday to fall for a fifth straight session, as the pandemic shuts down much of the world and policymakers across the globe launched fresh efforts to stem the economic fallout of the outbreak.

Indian Railways has taken several steps to curb spread of novel coronavirus. The measures include raising platform ticket prices, cancelling non-essential trains and apprising passengers on public address systems about ways to avoid the viral infection.

In Andhra Pradesh, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Board has decided to close the famous Lord Venkateswara Swamy or Balaji to devotees temple as a precautionary measure to control the spread of coronavirus. This comes days after Maharashtra government announced shutting down of Mumbai's famous Siddhivinayak Temple amid virus scare.Across the country, schools, colleges, theatres, malls and shopping areas have been shut down in large parts. Religious gatherings and weddings have been put off. The Delhi government on Thursday ordered the shutting of all restaurants in the national capital till March 31 amid the coronavirus outbreak but said that takeaway and home delivery services will continue.

India on Thursday evacuated over 90 citizens stranded at Singapore's Changi Airport due to the travel restrictions imposed by the government back home in response to the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic. Thousands of citizens are stranded abroad in countries affected by the pandemic.

India remains at Stage 2 of the outbreak, which means the spread is through local transmission, which can be traced. The health ministry said there is no evidence of community transmission yet, in which it is hard to tell how the patient contracted the virus.