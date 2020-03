Coronavirus: 16 cases have been confirmed in the national capital, one person has died.

All malls in Delhi will remain closed amid scare over coronavirus or COVID-19, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today, adding that grocery, pharmacy and vegetable shops in them will remain open.

"In view of the prevailing situation, we are closing down all Malls (except grocery, pharmacy and vegtable shops in them)," Mr Kejriwal tweeted this afternoon.