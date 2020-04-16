Act Against Jitendra Awhad For Revealing COVID-19 +ve Patient's Name: BJP

The two BJP leaders- Kirit Somaiya, and Ram Kadam- sought to know from state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh what steps he plans to take against Jitendra Awhad.

"Will home minister Anil Deshmukh give a notice to Jitendra Awhad?" BJP's Ram Kadam said

Mumbai:

Two BJP leaders from Maharashtra on Thursday sought action against state minister and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad for allegedly revealing the name of a journalist, who has tested coronavirus positive recently.

The two BJP leaders- former Lok Sabha member from Mumbai Kirit Somaiya, and sitting MLA from Ghatkopar Ram Kadam- sought to know from state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh what steps he plans to take against Mr Awhad.

In a tweet, Somaiya said, "@AnilDeshmukhNCP in an interview clipping of @ibnlokmat I show/heard @Awhadspeaks took name of a journalist that ''the journalist is Corona positive''."

"I asked Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to book Mr Awhad for violation of COVID-19 guidelines," he said.

Mr Kadam also tweeted saying, "Will home minister Anil Deshmukh give a notice to Jitendra Awhad? What will be the course of action from Maharashtra police for revealing the name of journalist who has tested positive."

