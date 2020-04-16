Act Against Jitendra Awhad For Revealing COVID-19 +ve Patient's Name: BJP

"Will home minister Anil Deshmukh give a notice to Jitendra Awhad?" BJP's Ram Kadam said

Two BJP leaders from Maharashtra on Thursday sought action against state minister and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad for allegedly revealing the name of a journalist, who has tested coronavirus positive recently.

The two BJP leaders- former Lok Sabha member from Mumbai Kirit Somaiya, and sitting MLA from Ghatkopar Ram Kadam- sought to know from state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh what steps he plans to take against Mr Awhad.

In a tweet, Somaiya said, "@AnilDeshmukhNCP in an interview clipping of @ibnlokmat I show/heard @Awhadspeaks took name of a journalist that ''the journalist is Corona positive''."

"I asked Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to book Mr Awhad for violation of COVID-19 guidelines," he said.

Mr Kadam also tweeted saying, "Will home minister Anil Deshmukh give a notice to Jitendra Awhad? What will be the course of action from Maharashtra police for revealing the name of journalist who has tested positive."