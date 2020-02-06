Visas Of Foreigners Travelling From China Invalid, Says Aviation Watchdog Amid Virus Scare

Coronavirus outbreak: Several countries have suspended flights to China.

From China, the coronavirus has spread to several countries.

New Delhi:

In view of the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak in China, Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) told airlines on Wednesday that any person who will henceforth travel to the country will be quarantined on return.

IndiGo and Air India have suspended all of their flights between India and China. SpiceJet continues to fly on Delhi-Hong Kong route.

"People have already been advised to refrain from travel to China through an earlier advisory. People travelling to China henceforth will be quarantined on return," the aviation watchdog said in its circular to airlines.

"Existing visas (including eVisa already issued) are no longer valid for any foreign national travelling from China," it added.

Over last weekend, Air India sent two special flights to Wuhan in China to evacuate stranded people. All 647 have been quarantined for two weeks on their return to India.

