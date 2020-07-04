Assam Allows 2-Day Easing Of Full Lockdown In Guwahati Amid Pandemic

Coronavirus: COVID-19 cases have been rising in India, though recovery rate has improved

The Assam government has allowed a two-day easing of the coronavirus lockdown to enable grocers to sell essentials to people in main city Guwahati. A week after maintaining strict lockdown in Guwahati, the Assam government allowed a breather of two days, July 6 and 8, when grocery shops and home delivery of fruit and vegetables will be allowed on the condition that they follow strict safety measures.

The state government imposed the lockdown in Guwahati after the city alone recorded over a thousand COVID-19 cases, during which everything was ordered shut for 14 days, starting Monday last. Only pharmacies and health- and flood relief-related activities were allowed.

"Grocery shops are allowed to operate between 11 am and 4 pm on Mondays and Wednesdays (6 and 8 July). Deputy Commissioner shall issue requisite directives to ensure that only 20 per cent of all shops are allowed to open on any given day," a notification by Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna said. "House to house sale of fruit and vegetables shall be allowed between 8 am and 2 pm on Monday and Wednesday," the notification said.

It also came with a strict warning: "Shopkeepers and customers shall have to wear masks, hand gloves and maintain social distancing. Responsibility of maintenance of social distancing will be on the shop owners and failure to do so will be viewed very seriously and may cause a summary closure of defaulter shop."

The shopkeepers were asked to maintain the price line and not cause an artificial shortage.

Grocery retailers have been asked to stock up their products while wholesalers were asked to open their shops on Sunday and Tuesday.

E-commerce distribution activities will be allowed between 11 am and 4 pm from July 10; and post offices and Life Insurance Corporations will be allowed to operate "with only 10 per cent of total employee strength and only 10 per cent total branches."