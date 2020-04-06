As Lockdown Enters Day 14, PM Holds First Cabinet Meet Via Video Link

Covonavirus: In cabinet meet, PM Narendra Modi sought to publicise Aarogya Setu app (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today chaired a meeting of the cabinet via video link - the first ever such meeting - amid the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVIV-19, which has infected over 4,000 people in India. He held the cabinet meeting hours after holding talks with the Council of Ministers.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and senior officials sat some distance apart from one another at the Prime Minister's official home as they spoke with members of the cabinet via the video link.

"Ministers should remain in touch with state and district administration, provide solutions to emergent problems and make district-level micro plans," PM Modi said, according to a statement.

He asked the ministers to publicise the Aarogya Setu app in rural areas; the app helps users connect with essential health services.

PM Modi said the lockdown and social distancing should go hand in hand. "Identify 10 key decisions and 10 priority areas to focus on for each ministry once the lockdown ends," PM Modi said.

In the last cabinet meeting on March 25, the large oval table at PM Modi's home-office was gone, while he and his colleagues sat in chairs kept at quite a distance.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has recommended social distancing to minimise risk of coronavirus infection as it spreads through respiratory droplets and surface contact.

The cabinet meeting comes a day after PM Modi asked citizens to turn of power in their homes and light candles in solidarity with those fighting against COVID-19. The "maturity and seriousness" shown by the public during the lockdown to stem the spread of coronavirus is unprecedented, he said this morning while addressing party workers on the BJP's 40th foundation day.

"It is going to be a long haul, we do not have to tire, our resolve and mission are to emerge victorious in fight against this pandemic," PM Modi said.

Today is the 14th day the three-week lockdown to control the spread of COVID-19.

The government has released details of an aggressive plan to counter the spread of the COVID-19 virus, including options to declare buffer zones and seal off high-risk areas for as long as a month. The strategy is meant to contain the highly contagious virus within a defined geographical area by early detection of cases and breaking the chain of transmission. The containment will be eased if no new cases are reported from the area for at least four weeks after the last confirmed test.