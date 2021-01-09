Arvind Kejriwal Wants Free Covid Vaccine For All Amid 'Epidemic Of Century'

Coronavirus: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wants centre to ensure all Indians get free vaccine.

Underlining that the coronavirus pandemic is the "biggest epidemic of the century", Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said requested the central government to ensure all Indians get vaccinated free of cost.

"The coronavirus pandemic is the biggest epidemic of the century. It is very important to protect our people from this. I request the Central Government that the vaccine should be provided free of cost to all countrymen. The expenditure on this will be helpful in saving the lives of many Indians," Mr Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

The demand comes a week after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led state government announced free COVID-19 jabs for all Delhi residents.

The AAP is the latest in a growing list of political parties to demand free and mass vaccination, instead of only covering healthcare, frontline workers and those in the high-risk group as the centre has planned for now.

The centre's December announcement to not vaccinate India's entire population invited sharp criticism from netizens and opposition parties, including the Shiv Sena and Congress, especially in view of the BJP's pre-poll promise in Bihar -- free vaccine for all in state if the party came to power.

The opposition had called the promise politicisation of a necessity amid a pandemic.

"What about non-BJP ruled states? Indians who didn't vote BJP will not get a free Covid vaccine?" the Aam Aadmi Party had questioned.

Refer to your state election schedules to know when to get the Covid vaccine, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi quipped.

However, free vaccine for all in Bihar was among the first decision taken by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, whose party JDU is the junior partner in the state's coalition government with BJP.

Since then, some state governments, including Delhi and Kerala, have made similar announcements. Other states, particularly ruled by non-NDA parties, have also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the subject.

The centre has said it would pay for the coronavirus vaccine for healthcare and frontline workers, who are expected to start getting the two-jab dose soon.

At least one of the two approved vaccines - Covishield and Covaxin - are expected to become commercially available around middle of this year if the centre allows.