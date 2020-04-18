Amit Shah Praises J&K Police For Effective Lockdown Compliance

The Home Minister conveyed his appreciationin a telephonic message to Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh.

Amit Shah Praises J&K Police For Effective Lockdown Compliance

J&K Police has been ensuring effective lockdown compliance.

New Delhi:

Home Minister Amit Shah has "conveyed his appreciation" for effective lockdown compliance and excellent services rendered by all ranks of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The Home Minister praised the police in a telephonic message to Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh.

"Hon''ble HM Amit Shah has conveyed his deep appreciation for effective lockdown and excellent services rendered by all ranks of J&K Police. The Home Minister in a telephonic message to DGP Sh Dilbag Singh has also conveyed his compliments for good CT/ L&O management in J&K," Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted on Saturday.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3 as a precautionary measure to curb the further spread of coronavirus.

Comments
Amit ShahIndia lockdown
Web Stories
Gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Food How To Make Sheer Khurma Dessert At Home
Health Exercises To Relieve Back Pain
Travel 9 Best Things To Do On Your Trip To Agra
Fashion How To Work From Home in Style
Entertainment Meet Alia Bhatt's Best Friend, Akansha
Beauty Stop Dandruff In Its Track With Easy Home Remedies
Tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com