Amit Shah Praises J&K Police For Effective Lockdown Compliance

J&K Police has been ensuring effective lockdown compliance.

Home Minister Amit Shah has "conveyed his appreciation" for effective lockdown compliance and excellent services rendered by all ranks of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The Home Minister praised the police in a telephonic message to Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh.

"Hon''ble HM Amit Shah has conveyed his deep appreciation for effective lockdown and excellent services rendered by all ranks of J&K Police. The Home Minister in a telephonic message to DGP Sh Dilbag Singh has also conveyed his compliments for good CT/ L&O management in J&K," Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted on Saturday.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3 as a precautionary measure to curb the further spread of coronavirus.