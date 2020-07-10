AIIMS Trauma Centre Chief Removed After COVID +ve Journalist's Death

The journalist was admitted to AIIMS on June 24 (File)

The medical superintendent of the Trauma Centre of Delhi's AIIMS has been removed from his post over the death of a COVID-19 positive journalist, who had allegedly jumped from the fourth floor on Monday, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan tweeted on Friday. He said an expert committee will be formed to suggest changes in the administration of the country's premier hospital.

"The 4-member inquiry committee, constituted to examine the suicide of Shri Tarun Sisodiya, had submitted its report today. The committee did not find any malafide intent in the death of Mr Sisodiya. It also did not find any lapses in the treatment protocol of Covid-19," he tweeted.

"Ordered immediate replacement of Medical Superintendent of AIIMS Trauma Centre #JPNATC. On July 6th, a COVID-19 positive journalist patient Shri Tarun Sisodiya had jumped from the 4th floor and died," he added.

Mr Sisodiya, who worked for a prominent Hindi newspaper, had jumped from the fourth floor of the Trauma Centre and was shifted to ICU, the police said on Monday.

Doctors at the Trauma Centre, which has been converted to a dedicated COVID-19 facility, tried to revive him but he died due to his injuries, the hospital authorities said.

The journalist was admitted to AIIMS on June 24 and he was making significant recovery, the hospital had said in a statement.

"The family members were regularly counselled regarding his condition. At around 1.55 pm today, he ran out of TC-1 where he was admitted. Hospital attendants ran after him and tried to stop him. He ran to the fourth floor where he broke a windowpane and jumped out," the hospital had said in a statement.

The journalist used to live in Delhi's Bhajanpura with his wife and two daughters.

The Union Minister had ordered a high-level probe into his death.

